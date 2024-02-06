No. 5 Houston hosts Oklahoma State following Cryer’s 24-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -20; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after LJ Cryer scored 24 points in Houston’s 78-65 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 12-0 at home. Houston is 16-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.2 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys are 2-7 in conference play. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.8.

Houston averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Small is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

