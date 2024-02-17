No. 5 Arizona hosts Arizona State following Neal’s 21-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Neal Jamiya scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 79-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 at home. Arizona is ninth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Sun Devils are 7-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Arizona makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Arizona State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballo is averaging 13 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Frankie Collins is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

