No. 4 Kansas plays No. 23 Texas Tech on 3-game road skid

Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas visits No. 23 Texas Tech looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-1 in home games. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 7-4 in conference matchups. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 50.6%.

Texas Tech’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is averaging 17 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

