No. 4 Colorado records season-high 32 assists in cruising to 90-57 win over Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, Kindyll Wetta dished out seven of Colorado’s season-high 32 assists and the fourth-ranked Buffaloes cruised to a 90-57 win over Oregon on Friday night.

Nolan finished 6 of 11 from the floor, including a spurt just before halftime where she scored 11 straight points to help the Buffaloes pull away.

The Buffaloes (20-3, 10-2 Pac-12) trailed for only 42 seconds and led by as many as 34 to win their fourth straight over the Ducks (11-13, 2-9). Colorado beat Oregon 61-48 in Eugene nearly two weeks ago.

Quay Miller finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help the Buffaloes dominate down low. They held a 40-14 advantage in points in the paint and a 24-1 margin in fast-break points.

Colorado had 32 assists on 36 baskets, including 19 in the first half. Eight players had an assist, with Wetta, Nolan, Frida Formann and Jaylyn Sherrod each having at least five. The Buffaloes have now won 34 straight games when they hold an opponent under 60 points.

Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points to lead the Ducks, who dropped their sixth straight game. They’re 0-8 against teams ranked in the AP poll this season.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, got into the game late but didn’t score.

Colorado took the lead for good at 8:31 of the first quarter on two free throws from Nolan.

Oregon ended the first quarter with 18 points but started the second with 16. That’s because during the break a review by the officials determined that a basket scored at the 3:25 mark was a shot-clock violation instead.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks are in the middle of a difficult stretch in their schedule. This was game four of seven straight against teams ranked in the AP top 25 poll. … Oregon has now lost 13 straight road games to ranked teams.

Colorado: The Buffaloes have been ranked in 20 straight AP polls dating to Feb. 6, 2023. It’s the fourth-longest stretch in program history. The Colorado record is still a long way off — 75 straight weeks from March 15, 1992, to December 9, 1996.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At No. 20 Utah on Sunday.

Colorado: Host No. 17 Oregon State on Sunday. The Buffaloes lost to the Beavers 68-62 on Jan. 26.

