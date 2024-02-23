No. 4 Arizona hosts Washington after Brooks’ 21-point game

Washington Huskies (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington Huskies (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 21 points in Washington’s 84-82 overtime victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 13-1 in home games. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 9.9.

The Huskies have gone 7-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is third in the Pac-12 scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 9.5.

Arizona makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Washington scores 7.9 more points per game (81.0) than Arizona gives up to opponents (73.1).

The Wildcats and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 19.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Brooks is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

