No. 3 Purdue visits Michigan, looks for 25th victory this season

Purdue Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Boilermakers visit the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines are 5-8 on their home court. Michigan is 7-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Michigan makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Purdue has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tarris Reed, Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Zach Edey is shooting 61.9% and averaging 23.3 points for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

