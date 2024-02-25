No. 3 Purdue seeks 25th win of season in matchup against Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -13; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Boilermakers visit the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines have gone 5-8 at home. Michigan is 7-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Boilermakers are 13-3 in conference play.

Michigan makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Purdue has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Wolverines. Tarris Reed, Jr. is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.