No. 3 Purdue plays Rutgers following Edey’s 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -15; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Zach Edey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 73-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers are 13-0 in home games. Purdue ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Edey averaging 15.2.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-8 in conference games. Rutgers ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 6.2.

Purdue averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 66.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 69.9 Purdue allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 61.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Omoruyi is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.