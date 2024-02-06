No. 3 North Carolina plays Clemson after Bacot’s 25-point performance

Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina hosts the Clemson Tigers after Armando Bacot scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 93-84 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 on their home court. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 2.8.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

North Carolina makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 44.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

PJ Hall is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

