No. 3 Houston hosts Disu and Texas

Texas Longhorns (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (21-3, 8-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Dylan Disu scored 27 points in Texas’ 94-58 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cougars have gone 13-0 in home games. Houston averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.9 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 5-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Houston is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Texas allows to opponents. Texas scores 22.1 more points per game (76.8) than Houston gives up to opponents (54.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.8 points. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

Max Abmas is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Longhorns. Disu is averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

