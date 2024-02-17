No. 25 Oklahoma plays No. 6 Kansas in conference matchup

Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners host Hunter Dickinson and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

The Sooners are 13-2 in home games. Oklahoma is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 8.3.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kevin McCullar is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

