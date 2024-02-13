No. 24 West Virginia women topple TCU in preparation for No. 23 Oklahoma this weekend

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 19 points shooting 9 for 12 and JJ Quinerly scored 15 and No. 24…

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 19 points shooting 9 for 12 and JJ Quinerly scored 15 and No. 24 West Virginia rattled TCU 77-52 on Tuesday night.

Kyah Watson scored 13 points and reserve Jayla Hemingway 12 for the Mountaineers (21-3, 10-3 Big 12). Defensively, Watson had five steals, Harrison had four, and as a team the Mountaineers had 16 steals and used its suffocating defense to outscore TCU 45-18 in the middle quarters.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 18 points shooting 7 for 11 and reserve Sydney Harris 12 for TCU (15-9, 2-11).

The Mountaineers used the second quarter to all but put the game on ice outscoring TCU 17-5. The Horned Frogs shot 15.4% (2 of 13) and missed all five-shot attempts from 3-point range. West Virginia led 15-14 after the first quarter before going to intermission ahead 32-19.

West Virginia kept up the defensive pressure and recorded its highest scoring quarter of the evening putting up 28 points in the third while holding TCU to 13. The Horned Frogs didn’t reach double figures in scoring in the quarter until Jade Clack’s 3 with 1:36 left before the quarter ended.

West Virginia host No. 23 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers are winners of eight of their last nine and are 1-2 this season against ranked teams.

TCU travels to Cincinnati on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have lost five straight and 11 of 12.

