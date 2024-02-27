No. 24 Florida hosts Missouri after East’s 33-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-19, 0-14 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri Tigers (8-19, 0-14 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits the No. 24 Florida Gators after Sean East scored 33 points in Missouri’s 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators have gone 12-1 at home. Florida leads the SEC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 4.6.

The Tigers have gone 0-14 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 72.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.1 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.9 points. Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Florida.

Noah Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

