No. 24 Florida faces No. 13 Alabama following Clayton’s 21-point game

Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -8.5; over/under is 174

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida visits the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Florida’s 88-82 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 12-1 on their home court. Alabama scores 90.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Gators are 8-4 against SEC opponents.

Alabama makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Florida averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Gators square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 20.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

