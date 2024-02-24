No. 24 Baylor edges No. 22 West Virginia on two free throws with 4.3 seconds left

Jana Van Gytenbeek came off the bench to make two free throws with 4.3 seconds left and No. 24 Baylor…

Jana Van Gytenbeek came off the bench to make two free throws with 4.3 seconds left and No. 24 Baylor pulled out a wild 66-65 win over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday.

Down one, Baylor threw the ball away on a cross-court pass with 7.9 seconds left. On the inbounds after a West Virginia timeout that advanced the ball to midcourt, the Mountaineers threw the ball into the backcourt for JJ Quinerly, who mishandled it. Quinerly saved the ball from going out of bounds in the corner, but Jada Walker was there to scoop it up.

Walker drove the baseline to the basket, but her layup rolled off the rim as she was fouled from behind by Quinerly. It was the fifth foul for Quinerly, who had a career-high 33 points. Walker was injured on the play, which led to Van Gytenbeek, a senior transfer from Stanford, being subbed in to shoot.

Van Gytenbeek, who was 8 of 10 from the foul line for the season, swished both shots. Jordan Harrison’s potential game winner appeared to be partially blocked by Aijha Blackwell as time ran out.

Sarah Andrews scored 14 points for Baylor (21-6, 10-6 Big 12 Conference).

Harrison scored 16 points for West Virginia (22-5, 11-5).

COLUMBIA 67, No. 25 PRINCETON 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Abbey Hsu scored 24 points and reached a rare Ivy League milestone and Columbia ended two long winning streaks for Princeton.

In her final home game, Hsu became the fourth women’s player in league history to surpass 2,000 career points and gave the Lions their first-ever win over a Top 25 opponent as well as a share of the league lead with the Tigers.

Princeton, which had won 28 of its last 29 games against Columbia, including 14-straight in New York, had its 15-game winning streak snapped and its 24-game streak against league opponents.

Hsu, a senior from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, hit a 3-pointer to put Columbia up 64-53 with 5:17 left. The Tigers then went on a 12-2 run, fueled by two 3s from Madison St. Rose. Chet Nweke’s putback with 52.8 seconds left cut the deficit to 66-65.

Fliss Henderson made a free throw for Columbia with 12 seconds left and on Princeton’s last possession, Kaitlyn Chen’s fadeaway in the lane was an airball with the clock running out in a scramble for the ball.

No. 5 TEXAS 87, UCF 56

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 22 points to lead Texas to a victory over UCF for its eighth straight win.

The Longhorns (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) held the Knights (12-14, 3-13) to four points in the second quarter to take a 21-point lead into the locker room at halftime. UCF shot only 35.3% percent for the game.

Taylor Jones scored 15 and Shay Holle added 14 for Texas, which had five players in double-digit scoring. Shaylee Gonzales had 13 and Deyona Gaston chipped in 12.

UCF struggled to get into its offense against Texas’ defense, getting outscored 23-4 in the second quarter as the Longhorns broke the game open.

No. 23 OKLAHOMA 91, OKLAHOMA STATE 56

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Sahara Williams scored 20 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ran away from rival Oklahoma State in the second half.

The victory gives Oklahoma its 14th Big 12 Conference win of the season, the first time since 2001-02 that the Sooners have won 14 conference games in back-to-back seasons. Coach Jennie Baranczyk is now 6-0 against the rival Cowgirls in her three seasons in Norman.

Skylar Vann had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (20-7, 14-2).

No. 21 CREIGHTON 79, VILLANOVA 69

Lauren Jensen scored 20 points and Creighton found its long-distance shooting eye to defeat Villanova.

The Bluejays missed their five 3-pointers in the first quarter and then made 12 of 15 the rest of the game. Jensen had four 3s to lead the way. Creighton outscored Villanova 44-22 in the middle quarters with the Bluejays going 7 of 9 behind the arc to the Wildcats’ 0 of 7.

Morgan Maley scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (22-4, 13-3 Big East Conference), which rebounded from a 20-point loss to No. 15 UConn on Monday

Lucy Olsen had four 3s and 20 points to lead Villanova (17-10, 10-6).

