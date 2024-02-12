No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders host the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 12-1 in home games. Texas Tech scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Jayhawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.7 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.