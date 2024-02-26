No. 23 Texas Tech faces Texas, aims for 4th straight home win

Texas Longhorns (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on Texas.

The Red Raiders have gone 14-1 in home games. Texas Tech has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns are 6-8 in Big 12 play. Texas is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Texas Tech makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Texas has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Max Abmas is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

