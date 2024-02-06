No. 22 West Virginia routs Texas Tech for 7th straight win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia…

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia unloaded on Texas Tech in the third quarter and rolled the Lady Raiders in an 82-59 win on Tuesday night.

Lauren Fields scored 11 points and Kyle Blacksten scored 10 for the Mountaineers (20-2, 9-2 Big 12), who won their seventh straight.

West Virginia led 17-11 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-28 at halftime on the strength of 60.7% shooting (17 for 28). But the Mountaineers sealed Texas Tech’s casket in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 30-10. West Virginia made 11-of-16 shot attempts in the third as Quinerly made all four of her shot attempts including a 3-pointer and scored 11 points.

West Virginia shot 56.1% (32 for 57) overall.

Jasmine Shavers scored 16 points and Jordyn Merritt scored 13 points for the Lady Raiders (16-8, 5-6).

No. 21 CREIGHTON 77, XAVIER 46

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mallory Brake and Lauren Jensen scored 17 points apiece, Morgan Maly added 14 and No. 21 Creighton cruised to a victory over short-handed Xavier for its ninth straight win.

Brake surpassed her previous career best of 12 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field to go with eight rebounds. Jensen hit 7 of 14 field goals, Maly was 5-of-7 shooting, and the pair combined for seven of Creighton’s 12 buckets from long range.

Creighton (19-3, 10-2 Big East) used a 21-2 run that spanned the halftime break for a 51-27 lead with about five minutes remaining in the third. Maly made a pair of 3-pointers and Brake chipped in six points as the duo shot 6 of 6 from the field in the third. The Bluejays built a 58-35 advantage heading into the fourth.

Mackayla Scarlett made five 3-pointers, was 9-of-20 shooting and finished with a career-high 26 points to lead Xavier (1-19, 0-11), which has lost 11 straight games.

