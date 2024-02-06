No. 22 Utah State hosts Nevada after Davidson’s 22-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-5, 4-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-3, 7-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-5, 4-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-3, 7-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the No. 22 Utah State Aggies after Nick Davidson scored 22 points in Nevada’s 90-60 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 10-0 in home games. Utah State is fifth in college basketball with 42.3 points in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 12.7.

The Wolf Pack are 4-4 against MWC opponents. Nevada is third in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 5.1.

Utah State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Nevada has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.3 points for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.