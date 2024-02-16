No. 22 Kentucky visits No. 13 Auburn following Williams’ 23-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-5, 9-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-5, 9-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn takes on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats after Jaylin Williams scored 23 points in Auburn’s 101-61 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 13-0 in home games. Auburn is second in the SEC with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 10.3.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 88.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Auburn averages 83.1 points, 5.0 more per game than the 78.1 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Antonio Reeves is shooting 49.8% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.