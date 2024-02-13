No. 22 Kentucky hosts Ole Miss following Flanigan’s 26-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 6-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 6-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats after Allen Flanigan scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 68-65 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels have gone 5-5 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.0.

Kentucky scores 89.5 points, 18.1 more per game than the 71.4 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 76.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 78.8 Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Rebels match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc.

Matthew Murrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 87.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

