No. 22 Colorado State hosts Nevada following Davidson’s 23-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-6, 9-5 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-8, 8-7 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-6, 9-5 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-8, 8-7 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the No. 22 Colorado State Rams after Nick Davidson scored 23 points in Nevada’s 84-63 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rams are 14-1 on their home court. Colorado State leads the MWC with 18.8 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 7.4.

The Wolf Pack are 9-5 in conference play. Nevada averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Colorado State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 8.7 more points per game (76.5) than Colorado State gives up to opponents (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.