No. 22 BYU visits West Virginia following Edwards’ 25-point performance

BYU Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-13, 3-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 22 BYU Cougars after Jesse Edwards scored 25 points in West Virginia’s 69-65 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers are 8-5 on their home court. West Virginia is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 3-4 in conference matchups. BYU is 13-5 against opponents with a winning record.

West Virginia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 6.4 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

