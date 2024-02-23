No. 21 Washington State visits Collins and Arizona State

Washington State Cougars (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 7-9 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Washington State Cougars (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 7-9 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the No. 21 Washington State Cougars after Frankie Collins scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 84-82 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils are 9-4 on their home court. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Collins averaging 7.6.

The Cougars are 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State averages 70.1 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.8 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 75.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.8 Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Isaac Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

