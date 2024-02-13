No. 21 Virginia hosts Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 20-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-5, 10-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-5, 10-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 67-64 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cavaliers are 13-0 in home games. Virginia scores 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 6-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Virginia averages 65.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 66.7 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 17.6 more points per game (75.3) than Virginia allows (57.7).

The Cavaliers and Panthers face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Blake Hinson is averaging 17.9 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.