No. 21 BYU plays Oklahoma after Traore’s 24-point game

BYU Cougars (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

BYU Cougars (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Fousseyni Traore scored 24 points in BYU’s 86-73 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners are 11-2 in home games. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 7.5.

The Cougars have gone 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks second in the Big 12 with 20.1 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 5.0.

Oklahoma averages 77.6 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.0 BYU allows. BYU averages 18.1 more points per game (84.4) than Oklahoma gives up (66.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Oweh is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.