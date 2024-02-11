No. 21 BYU holds off late Kansas State rally for 72-66 victory

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 14 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 21 BYU to a…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 14 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 21 BYU to a 72-66 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.

Spencer Johnson and Jaxson Robinson added 12 points apiece to help the Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) while Noah Waterman chipped in 11 points and Trevin Knell added 10.

Arthur Kaluma led the Wildcats (15-9, 5-6) with 18 points and eight rebounds and Cam Carter added 14 points.

BYU led by 17 points in the second half but Kansas State pulled within 66-64 with a 16-2 run that included Kaluma’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left. Robinson and Johnson countered with baskets in the final minute to help BYU keep the Wildcats from completing the comeback.

Kansas State struggled to find any consistent offensive rhythm during the first half. The Wildcats committed nine turnovers and scored one field goal over the final four minutes before halftime. BYU scored 14 points off 16 Kansas State turnovers.

BYU did not fully capitalize on its tough first-half defense. The Cougars went 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half while also missing a few layups. Still, BYU built a 36-27 halftime lead by attacking the rim with Traore did the most damage inside.

Tylor Perry’s flagrant foul on Traore was a turning point in the first half. Traore hit two free throws and made a layup to turn a two-point BYU lead into a six-point advantage.

Waterman and Johnson made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend BYU’s lead to 45-32 early in the second half. The Cougars pulled ahead 58-41 on Robinson’s 3-pointer.

Kansas State outrebounded BYU 42-34.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State endured too many stretches with too many missed shots and turnovers to avoid losing its fifth straight road game.

BYU bullied Kansas State around the rim and applied enough defensive pressure to overcome a below-average shooting night from the perimeter.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday.

BYU hosts UCF on Tuesday.

