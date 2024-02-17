No. 20 Wisconsin visits Iowa on 3-game road slide

Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin travels to Iowa looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Hawkeyes are 10-3 on their home court. Iowa averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Badgers are 9-5 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Iowa scores 83.5 points, 15.7 more per game than the 67.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Perkins is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Max Klesmit averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. AJ Storr is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

