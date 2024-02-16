No. 20 Wisconsin visits Iowa, aims to stop road slide

Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Wisconsin visits Iowa looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Hawkeyes are 10-3 on their home court. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 5.3.

The Badgers are 9-5 in conference games. Wisconsin averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Iowa averages 83.5 points, 15.7 more per game than the 67.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 73.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 78.0 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Perkins is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.