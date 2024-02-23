No. 20 South Carolina visits Murrell and Ole Miss

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 6-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 6-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks after Matthew Murrell scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 83-71 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 14-1 on their home court. Ole Miss averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-4 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). South Carolina averages 71.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 72.2 Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rebels. Allen Flanigan is averaging 14 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

