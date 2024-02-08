No. 20 Florida Atlantic visits UAB following Johnson’s 20-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-4, 8-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 6-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-4, 8-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 6-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls after Efrem Johnson scored 20 points in UAB’s 72-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Blazers have gone 9-3 at home. UAB has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 8-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is 15-1 against opponents over .500.

UAB’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 12.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Blazers.

Alijah Martin is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

