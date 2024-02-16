No. 20 Creighton women beat St. John’s 71-51 to extend winning streak to 11 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen each scored 20 points and No. 20 Creighton beat St. John’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen each scored 20 points and No. 20 Creighton beat St. John’s 71-51 on Friday night for its 11th straight victory.

Creighton (21-3, 12-2 Big East) has its longest winning streak since posting 11 straight during the 2008-09 season. The program record is 16, set in the 1991-92 season.

Jensen scored 15 points and made all six of her shots in the opening 16 minutes of the game. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points during that span and Maly had nine as Creighton built a 34-15 lead. The Bluejays were ahead 36-23 at the break.

Jensen made a 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter to put Creighton ahead by double figures, 45-33, for good. Molly Mogensen scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Maly started a 10-0 run to make it 69-46.

Ronsiek finished with 14 points for Creighton, which shot 58% from the field including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

Ber’Nyah Mayo scored 16 points and Jillian Archer added 11 for St. John’s (15-12, 9-6).

Creighton stays on the road to play No. 15 UConn on Monday. St. John’s plays at Georgetown on Tuesday.

