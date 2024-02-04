No. 2 Purdue visits No. 6 Wisconsin following Edey’s 30-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue plays the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 105-96 overtime victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers have gone 11-1 in home games. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 2.7.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 in Big Ten play. Purdue is fourth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.5.

Wisconsin scores 75.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 70.0 Purdue gives up. Purdue scores 18.3 more points per game (85.8) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Badgers and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 16.5 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Lance Jones is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals. Edey is averaging 22.6 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.