No. 2 Houston plays Cincinnati, seeks 25th victory this season

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11, 5-9 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Cougars host the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 15-0 in home games. Houston is the Big 12 leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.9.

The Bearcats are 5-9 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Houston averages 74.2 points, 6.3 more per game than the 67.9 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati scores 18.8 more points per game (74.9) than Houston allows (56.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Simas Lukosius is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 10 points. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

