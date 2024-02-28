No. 19 Washington State hosts Ellis and USC

USC Trojans (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the No. 19 Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 24 points in USC’s 62-56 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars have gone 13-1 at home. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 2.2.

The Trojans have gone 5-11 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.3.

Washington State scores 75.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.8 USC gives up. USC scores 7.2 more points per game (74.2) than Washington State allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Collier is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.