No. 19 San Diego State visits Utah State after LeDee’s 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (20-6, 9-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (21-5, 9-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State visits the Utah State Aggies after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 81-70 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. Utah State averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Aztecs are 9-4 against conference opponents. San Diego State is second in the MWC allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Utah State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LeDee is averaging 20.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 11.2 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

