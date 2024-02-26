No. 19 San Diego State hosts San Jose State after LeDee’s 22-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (9-19, 2-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 10-5 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (9-19, 2-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 10-5 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Jaedon LeDee scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 73-41 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 13-0 on their home court. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by LeDee averaging 9.8.

The Spartans are 2-13 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Diego State averages 75.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 75.0 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 70.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 66.0 San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is shooting 56.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.