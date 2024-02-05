No. 19 New Mexico visits Wyoming following Dent’s 31-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 6-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-10, 5-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 6-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-10, 5-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 New Mexico faces the Wyoming Cowboys after Donovan Dent scored 31 points in New Mexico’s 86-78 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys have gone 8-1 in home games. Wyoming gives up 74.2 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lobos are 6-3 in MWC play. New Mexico is 18-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Wyoming scores 73.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.5 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Dent is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.