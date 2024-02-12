No. 19 Creighton hosts Styles and Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays after Dontrez Styles scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 89-64 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bluejays are 10-2 on their home court. Creighton leads college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.8.

The Hoyas are 1-11 in Big East play. Georgetown is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

Creighton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Alexander is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Supreme Cook is averaging 11.3 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

