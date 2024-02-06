No. 18 Dayton takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Holmes’ 34-point performance

Dayton Flyers (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 5-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 5-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Dayton takes on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 34 points in Dayton’s 76-71 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks are 10-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. Rasheer Fleming leads the Hawks with 7.4 boards.

The Flyers have gone 8-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 17-3 record against teams over .500.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 77.9 points, 13.6 more per game than the 64.3 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 74.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Flyers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Koby Brea averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Holmes is shooting 57.2% and averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.