No. 18 Baylor faces No. 12 Iowa State following Love’s 24-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor hosts the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones after Langston Love scored 24 points in Baylor’s 77-69 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Yves Missi averaging 8.3.

The Cyclones are 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is sixth in college basketball allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Baylor’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.9 points for the Bears. Love is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Milan Momcilovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Tamin Lipsey is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

