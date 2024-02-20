No. 17 Kentucky visits LSU following Reeves’ 22-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky faces the LSU Tigers after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 70-59 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are 9-4 on their home court. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Wright averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats are 8-4 in conference matchups. Kentucky is 1-1 in one-possession games.

LSU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 13.9 more points per game (88.2) than LSU gives up to opponents (74.3).

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games for LSU.

Reeves is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

