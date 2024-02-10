No. 17 Kentucky hosts Gonzaga following Reeves’ 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 WCC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 WCC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 170

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 109-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in home games. Kentucky is the top team in the SEC with 16.5 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in road games. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 7.6.

Kentucky makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Gonzaga has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Graham Ike is averaging 15 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Watson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

