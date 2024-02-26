No. 16 Dayton plays Davidson following Holmes’ 26-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (15-12, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-5, 11-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Davidson Wildcats (15-12, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-5, 11-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Dayton takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 26 points in Dayton’s 71-67 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers are 13-0 on their home court. Dayton is 19-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in conference games. Davidson scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Dayton makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Davidson averages 6.5 more points per game (71.0) than Dayton allows to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 21.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Grant Huffman is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

