No. 16 Auburn visits Ole Miss following Williams’ 21-point outing

Auburn Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 81-54 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels are 13-0 in home games. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 against SEC opponents. Auburn is second in the SEC allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Ole Miss makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Auburn averages 11.3 more points per game (82.0) than Ole Miss allows (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Johni Broome is averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

