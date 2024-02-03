No. 16 Auburn visits Ole Miss after Murray’s 21-point outing

Auburn Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-3, 5-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Auburn Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers after Jaylen Murray scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 86-82 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 13-0 in home games. Ole Miss averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-2 in SEC play. Auburn has a 17-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss scores 76.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 65.3 Auburn allows. Auburn scores 11.3 more points per game (82.0) than Ole Miss gives up (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rebels. Murray is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Tre Donaldson is averaging seven points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

