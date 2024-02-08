Kitley scores 25, grabs 13 rebounds, and No. 16 Virginia Tech topples No. 3 NC State 72-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds while No. 16 Virginia Tech hit 11 3-pointers…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds while No. 16 Virginia Tech hit 11 3-pointers to beat third-ranked North Carolina State 72-61 on Thursday night, earning a season sweep of the Wolfpack.

Georgia Amoore had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the reigning league champion Hokies (19-4, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earned a fourth straight win against N.C. State (20-3, 8-3) and only the program’s second road win against the Wolfpack in 14 tries.

Madison Hayes scored 20 points and Aziaha James added 17 for the Wolfpack, who shot just 35.6% and made 6 of 18 from 3-point range.

The Hokies outrebounded the Wolfpack 48-31 and had 15 offensive rebounds while the Wolfpack had just four assists on 21 baskets.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 83, MISSOURI 45

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 19 points, Chloe Kitts had 12 points and five blocks and South Carolina handily won its first game with leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso out for Olympic qualifying in a victory over Missouri.

Without their 6-foot-7 centerpiece, things got off to a rocky start for the Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) as the team had two turnovers and missed three shots while Missouri (11-12, 2-8) opened a 6-0 lead.

But soon enough South Carolina was off and running with a 37-12 burst behind some of its youngest players in Kitts, Ashlyn Watkins and Fulwiley.

Ashton Judd, Abbey Schreacke and Grace Slaughter had 12 points each for Missouri.

NO. 2 IOWA 111, PENN STATE 93

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points, and Caitlin Clark had 27 points as Iowa defeated Penn State.

Stuelke had the second-highest scoring game in program history, hitting 17 of 20 shots and going 13 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Clark now has 3,489 career points, moving within 38 points of NCAA women’s basketball career scoring leader Kelsey Plum. Clark, who was 8 of 23 from the field, had 15 assists to record her 56th career double-double.

Ashley Owusu led Penn State with 18 points. Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa had 12 points.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 71, MINNESOTA 47

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 13 points and nine rebounds, Jacy Sheldon shrugged off a tough shooting night with 12 points and six assists, and Ohio State beat Minnesota for its 10th consecutive victory.

Celeste Taylor added 14 points and two blocks and Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points to help the Buckeyes (20-3, 11-1) stay in first place in the Big Ten.

Janay Sanders scored 16 points for the Gophers (14-9, 4-8), who lost their fifth game in a row and had a season-high 23 turnovers.

NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 73, NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nyla Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sydney Taylor added 13 points including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Louisville held off Notre Dame to spoil Hannah Hidalgo’s 30-point, record-breaking performance.

The Cardinals (20-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout but Hidalgo, the ACC’s leading scorer, kept it close by dropping 22 points in the second half after a cold start.

Hidalgo set the Notre Dame freshman record for most points in a season on a fast-break layup early in the third quarter. Her seven steals for the Irish gave her the ACC record for most steals in a season by a freshman.

The Irish (17-5, 7-4) fought to within 70-66 with 25 seconds left behind Hidalgo’s three-point play and Sonia Citron’s jumper. Hidalgo then fouled Kiki Jefferson (12 points), who made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left. Olivia Cochran made one of two from the line to seal the win.

NO. 13 LSU 85, VANDERBILT 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Angel Reese had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a balanced LSU attack as the Tigers used a quick start to beat Vanderbilt.

Flau’jae Johnson had 17 points to lead the Tigers (20-4, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), who had a season-high in second-chance points and offensive rebounds.

Reese had eight points and eight rebounds in the first quarter when LSU held the Commodores to 2-of-16 shooting and took a 22-7 lead. By halftime the Tigers led 39-20.

Iyana Moore scored 17 points for the Commodores (17-7, 4-6), who have lost five straight. Khamil Pierre had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 14 INDIANA 94, MICHIGAN STATE 91

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 of her 28 points in the second half, Yarden Garzon had 11 of her 20 in the fourth quarter and Indiana won a shootout with Michigan State.

Chloe Moore-McNeil also had 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (19-3, 10-2 Big Ten).

Julia Ayrault scored 25 to lead five players in double figures for the Spartans (17-6, 7-5).

NO. 19 GONZAGA 83, PEPPERDINE 46

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Gonzaga over Pepperdine, the Bulldogs’ 17th straight win.

The Bulldogs (23-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) won their 31st straight home game, the second-best current streak behind No. 1 South Carolina’s 53 straight. It was Gonzaga’s 13th consecutive win over the Waves (5-18, 1-9), who have lost nine straight.

Kayleigh Truong added 14 points, Eliza Hollingsworth 13 and Brynna Maxwell 11 for Gonzaga, which shot 49%, made 10 of 24 from the arc and had a 44-29 rebounding advantage.

Jane Nwaba had 11 points and nine rebounds for Pepperdine.

NO. 23 SYRACUSE 62, GEORGIA TECH 59

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 17 points, Izabel Varejao added 13 points in her first game since Dec. 4 and Syracuse beat Georgia Tech to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

Alyssa Latham had 12 points and eight rebounds for Syracuse (19-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Kara Dunn scored 17 points, Kayla Blackshear added 15 points and Tonie Morgan had 12 points for Georgia Tech (14-10, 5-7).

