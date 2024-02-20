No. 15 Creighton hosts No. 1 UConn following Scheierman’s 27-point game

UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton takes on the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Baylor Scheierman scored 27 points in Creighton’s 79-57 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays have gone 11-2 at home. Creighton has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 14-1 against Big East opponents. UConn leads the Big East with 18.3 assists. Tristen Newton paces the Huskies with 5.8.

Creighton makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). UConn averages 12.7 more points per game (82.0) than Creighton allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Cam Spencer is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

