No. 14 Iowa State takes on TCU, aims for 10th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State hosts TCU aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones are 13-0 on their home court. Iowa State is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.5.

The Horned Frogs are 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. TCU averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Iowa State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

