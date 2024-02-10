No. 14 Iowa State faces TCU, seeks 10th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State hosts TCU looking to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones have gone 13-0 at home. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 5.6.

The Horned Frogs are 5-4 in Big 12 play. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 2.5.

Iowa State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). TCU has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lipsey is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.1 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Trey Tennyson is shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 10.1 points. Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

